Trust Nysa Devgn to blow up the internet with her stunning pictures, and there's no one who could battle an eyelid. The 16-year-old daughter of Kajol and Ajay Devgn has always managed to surprise netizens with her beauty. And yet again, Nysa has taken the social media by storm with her breathtaking picture.

In a picture shared by Nysa Devgn's Instagram fan page, the teenager was seen posing for a photograph wearing a military green colour bralette. She let her hair loose and probably drenched as well while looking straight into the camera lens. Nysa is also a fitness freak which is quite evident from her latest picture of how much she cares about her fitness. The star kid looked gorgeous in the backdrop of the nature.

Though Nysa Devgn has a huge fan following on social media, the 16-year-old has always been at the receiving end of trolls. From criticising her outfits to calling her the female version of Ajay Devgn, trolls never fail to showcase their sick mentality that they could never go unnoticed.

Ajay Devgn strongly reacts on daughter Nysa Devgn getting trolled

When Ajay Devgn was recently asked about trolling and bullying on social media, the actor couldn't resist himself from speaking up about how easily his daughter gets subjected to it. And while opening up about the same, the Tanhaji actor revealed that he had asked Nysa to go out somewhere out so that she could get over her grandfather's demise.

For the uninitiated, Nysa was trolled for visiting a parlour after her grandfather Veeru Devgn had breathed his last at the Surya Hospital in Santacruz, Mumbai (where he was admitted) on May 27 morning. Earlier, while addressing the trolling of his daughter, Ajay Devgn had said that he and his family don't pay attention to trolls who make such comments using fake identities.

Meanwhile, check out Nysa Devgn's latest picture which is now going viral on social media platforms.