Remember how Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa was trolled for visiting a parlour after her grandfather Veeru Devgn had breathed his last at the Surya Hospital in Santacruz, Mumbai (where he was admitted) on May 27 morning. As soon as Nysa's pictures surfaced online, trolls had started saying nasty things about her like, 'Grandfather just died and she's in the parlour.' To this, Ajay Devgn has strongly reacted saying, 'What right do they have to say that?'

When Ajay Devgn was asked about trolling and bullying on social media, the actor couldn't resist himself from speaking up about how easily his daughter gets subjected to it. And while opening up about the same, the Tanhaji actor revealed that he had asked Nysa to go out somewhere so that she could get over her grandfather's demise.

"They (trolls) really don't know what's going on. I'll give you an example, I never spoke about this. When I lost my father, second day, the kids were very upset. Nysa was crying all day and people were home, there were a lot of people. You know how the atmosphere is. I called her, I said stop being upset. Because you have to, they are kids. 'Why don't you go out, have something and come, eat something and come or things like this. She said I don't want to go. I told her you please go, there will be a change of mood. They are here, we are handling people, we are doing it. You just go out," Ajay Devgn slammed trolled in an interview with Zoom TV.

He continued, "She didn't know where to go, she left and she went to a parlour. I said go get a hair wash or something. They have clicked pictures of her entering a parlour and they have trolled her. 'Grandfather just died and she's in the parlour'. What right do they have? I am sending her so that she feels better, she's going through a trauma. What right do they have to say that? It's ridiculous. And then she comes back howling. By the time she got back home, the pictures were out already."

Earlier, while addressing the trolling of his daughter, Ajay Devgn had said that he and his family don't pay attention to trolls who make such comments using fake identities.

"Honestly speaking, those people don't really matter. But I feel bad sometimes when my kids go through such harsh trolling. She (Nysa) used to get upset over trolling earlier, but now she doesn't care about it anymore. She knows how to deal with it. She has accepted that there will be some people who will keep judging no matter what," Devgn told IANS.