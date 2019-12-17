In 2016, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar had a massive clash over the release of their respective films Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The fight soon turned ugly when Ajay suspected Karan Johar paying off Rs 25 lakh to self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK to criticise his film. Kajol, who had been a close friend to Karan Johar, had also supported her husband and called out KJo of foul play.

However, the bitterness between Ajay-Kajol and Karan Johar didn't last long. On Koffee With Karan, Dharma Productions head apologised to the two on national television and things went pretty smooth after that.

So when Ajay Devgn and Kajol were seated at the Agenda Aaj Tak 2019 discussion panel, the two were asked about their infamous fallout with Karan Johar which shocked their fans to the core.

"Our relationship was not soured. We take a stand for our work, but when we meet, we settle it, because it is understood that we will stand up for our work. Fights happen in a family, you accept it and move on," Ajay Devgn said.

Kajol agreed with Ajay's statement and said, "I agree, never is a long time. This fraternity is a small family, and we stand up for each other also." To which, Ajay added, "And there's no discrimination. We celebrate Eid and Diwali together."

The doting parents also spoke about social media trolling. They said that it is alright if people say nasty things about them but the trolls shouldn't be targetting their children - Yug and Nysa - for being star kids.

"I have no problem when someone commenting on me. But I can't imagine what mentality lies behind those who troll small children," Ajay said. To this, Kajol added, "If they were not celebrity kids, and normal kids, would you not consider that as bullying?"