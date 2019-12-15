No matter what, celebrities never miss out on promoting their upcoming films on The Kapil Sharma Show since it gets them maximum attention. While Kapil Sharma always thanks his guests for coming to their show, Ajay Devgn was recently seen bribing the comedian in order to promote his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

In a video shared by Kapil Sharma on his Instagram, the comedian can be seen pitching for Ajay Devgn's film in Punjabi and asking them to go and watch the film in theatres along with their family and friends.

And the moment Kapil is done promoting Tanhaji, Ajay comes into the frame and can be seen handing over a few bucks to Kapil as a bribe. Kapil then tells Ajay that the amount is quite low and demands for more money.

Ajay thinks for a second and then eventually agrees to pay Kapil more. He puts his hand into his pocket to shell out some more money but suddenly changes his mind and asks Kapil to settle for the same amount and walks away. Kapil expresses surprise over the deal but eventually puts the money into his pockets and walks away as well.

The video was deliberately shot in a funny way and Kapil even took a sarcastic dig at it by captioning the video saying, "Corruption is everywhere."

Take a look.