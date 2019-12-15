Barely a few days after Twitterati erupted in heavy numbers calling out Kapil Sharma for his sexist and body-shaming jokes on celebrity judge Archana Puran Singh, it seems, Archana has decided to clear the air. Archana has said that she feels 'inconvenience' and 'irreverence' is the mother of all comedy.

Just a few days back, Kapil's few jokes on Archana Puran Singh didn't go down well with her fans and followers who called out the jokes as 'sexist', 'derogatory', 'disrespectful' and 'body-shaming'.

Upset Twitterati

"Dear @KapilSharmaK9 it's a humble request please give some respect to @apshaha #ArchanaPuranSingh I know its comedy but the way u comment on her it looks so bad मन ऊठ जाता है please it's a request I don't think she gets paid to listen your insults @SonyTV," wrote a Twitter user.

"Me neither. I was watching the Ritesh, Anil & John episode and it didn't evoke any laughter. I got annoyed at how much they were demeaning the audience members and even Archana for no reason, on her body or how feminine she is," another tweet read.

"I committed a sin by staying glued to the TV for 5mins, just to watch John Abraham on Kapil Sharma's show, but these degraded humans are still garnering TRPs by shaming and joking abt ArchanaPuranSingh's physique on that show. It is 2019, where is the intellect, how is this Okay?"

"I stopped watching @KapilSharmaK9 pathetic shows ages back. He used to humiliate his audience to no end and most of his jokes with/abt his stage wife was either sexist or degrading!!" were some other comments.

Archana's cryptic post

And now, in a turn of events, Archana seems to have clarified that she has no issues with Kapil and the team whatsoever. "Irreverence and inconvenience is the mother of all comedy. I firmly believe that. William James said "We don't laugh because we are happy, we're happy because we laugh." I 'choose' to be happy. And I love people who make me laugh. I love you Kapil. Because you make me laugh. Like no other. Much like the sunshine you bring into the lives of millions, may you shine always. @kapilsharma @sonytvofficial @banijayasia," wrote Archana while sharing a beautiful picture with Kapil.

After the backlash, Kapil Sharma had also shared a picture with Archana Puran Singh saying, "Love you ma'am."