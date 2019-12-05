Let's take a look at some of the rare and unseen pictures of Archana Puran Singh from her childhood, modelling and acting days.

Like many well-known Bollywood celebrities, Archana Puran Singh had also started her journey as a struggler when she first came to Bombay in 1982. Sharing one of her portfolio pictures on Instagram from those days, Archana wrote, "1982 Bombay: it's written on this photograph, taken when I first landed in Bombay with a suitcase in my hand. It also wrote my destiny as I landed my first ad film coz of this picture. And so it all began...#throwback #1982 #beginnings #careerfirsts #blackandwhite #actorsjourney #bombaydreams #actorslife #cinemajourney #makingnewhome #struggler #startingyoung" (sic)

Not just her modelling days, Archana even shared pictures from the days she was a little kid. While sharing one of the photos, she wrote, "Tab bachpan tha. Hanste the. Aaj bhi bachche si hi hansti hoon. Kya khoob kat rahi hai ye zindagi. Hanste hanste Aur, auron ko hansaate hansaate. THANK YOU TEAM TKSS FOR MAKING ME LAUGH !! Its a beautiful ride with you guys ! @kapilsharma @kikusharda @bharti.laughterqueen @krushna30 @sumonachakravarti @chandanprabhakar @bharat_shutterlust @banijayasia @negirishi @sonytvofficial #birthdayvibes #laughwithme #throwbackchildhood❤️ #lovemyjob❤ #TKSS"

While sharing a picture from her modelling days, Archana wrote, "Strike a pose... just do it! #throwbackmodelling I have no idea where or when this picture was taken. Zahir hai ek zamaana ho gaya! #retrobollywood"

Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's love story has been one of a kind. The duo braved all odds to be together despite massive differences in their career graphs, families and lifestyle. The couple tied the knot for the sake of giving identity to their children after being in a live-in relationship for several years. While sharing an old, romantic picture with husband Parmeet, Archana wrote, "Jab we met! #throwbackromance #loveatfirstsight #unforgettablemoments❤️ #mwah @iamparmeetsethi ❤❤❤ Some things never change... Still treasure the time we have today."

She also shared one picture with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan from the premiere of Agneepath. She captioned it, "Woh bhi ik waqt tha... Agneepath premiere.1990 Thanks @kirankotrial ...for the picture #throwbackfilms #thosewerethedaysvintage #agneepath #flashbackbollywood #vintagebollywood #AB #memoriesofanotherday #lovemywork #itsbeenafunride #bollywood1990"

Hailed as the power-women of the industry back then, Archana shared a picture of magazine cover featuring her, Swaroop Sampat and Neena Gupta as the 'Rising Stars'.

"All the way from 1985... Look what My friends sent me I still remember doing this cover! I also remember the blue raw silk suit I wore because it was the only decent thing I had in my wardrobe at that time! It's been 34 years since this epic moment! First time a prominent magazine had 3 female actors from television on it's cover. Met Swaroo Sampat on the Madh ferry recently but we didn't take a pic together unfortunately. @neena_gupta toh of course I had the pleasure of connecting with again on #thekapilsharmashow recently. #lovemywork #lovemylife❤️ #memories #magazinecoverlook #throwback " she wrote.

These pictures prove Archana Puran Singh has indeed come a long way from where she started. And the memories she has shared with her fans and followers through these pictures are just priceless.