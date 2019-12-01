It has barely been a week since the furore over Kapil Sharma's demeaning jokes on Archana Puran Singh got called out on social media. While netizens were upset and felt they had had enough of Kapil's body-shaming jokes on Archana, there was a section that felt it was all blown out of proportion.

Kapil's indirect apology

After a week of all the backlash, Kapil has shared a picture with Archana Puran Singh and written, "Love u mam @archanapuransingh wish u all a very happy Saturday (sic)" We wonder if this is Kapil's way of apologising to Archana Puran Singh and pacifying netizens.

Talking about her equation with the entire team, Archana Puran Singh revealed that the team respects her a lot. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Archana Puran Singh has said that even though they crack jokes or go beyond the script in pulling her leg, they immediately come to her to apologise and hug her. However, Archana said that on camera they cross all limits and take complete liberty to make the audience laugh.

Netizens upset with jokes on Archana

Ever since Archana Puran Singh has joined the show as the celebrity judge replacing Navjot Singh Sidhu, we have always seen the team cracking jokes at her laughter, her style and her physique.

From saying that she doesn't get paid to listen to these insults to demeaning her over her physique, fans have called out Kapil Sharma and the team for doing so.

"Dear @KapilSharmaK9 it's a humble request please give some respect to @apshaha #ArchanaPuranSingh I know its comedy but the way u comment on her it looks so bad मन ऊठ जाता है please it's a request I don't think she gets paid to listen your insults @SonyTV."

"Me neither. I was watching the Ritesh, Anil & John episode and it didn't evoke any laughter. I got annoyed at how much they were demeaning the audience members and even Archana for no reason, on her body or how feminine she is."

"I committed a sin by staying glued to the TV for 5mins, just to watch John Abraham on Kapil Sharma's show, but these degraded humans are still garnering TRPs by shaming and joking abt ArchanaPuranSingh's physique on that show. It is 2019, where is the intellect, how is this Okay?,"

"I stopped watching @KapilSharmaK9 pathetic shows ages back. He used to humiliate his audience to no end and most of his jokes with/abt his stage wife was either sexist or degrading!!" There were some of the comments after the episode aired.

We wonder if the backlash would force the show makers to bring out more healthy and funny jokes.