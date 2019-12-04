While we always see her laughing and enjoying light moments on the Kapil Sharma Show, there was a time when Archana Puran Singh was not as happy as she is now. Archana had been through a failed marriage at a young age, which led to her to not believe in the institution of marriage. However, cupid struck again when she was least expecting it.

Talking about Parmeet, Archana had once said, "After my previous failed marriage, I never wanted to have another man in my life. But with Parmeet, I realised that men can be gentle, loving and sensitive and not all of them are violent and possessive. Parmeet is an absolute antithesis of a male chauvinist."

Tying the knot

Archana and Parmeet were in a live-in relationship before they decided to tie the knot. Archana had revealed that it was the pressure from their society and family which made them get married. Otherwise, they would have never gotten into the holy matrimony.

"We don't say 'I love you' every time. Now, it's more about understanding each other without even uttering a word. When you have kids growing up, the idea of romance goes through a sea of change and it's very peaceful," said Parmeet in an interview.

Archana and Parmeet tied the knot on June 30, 1992, in a secret, low-key ceremony. Talking about the same, the two also revealed that it was done to give an identity to their kids. "Every relation begins with friendship, and friendship starts with trust. The moment one partner jeopardises this element of trust and honesty, a rift is created," Parmeet said

"We were in a live-in relation for four years, and later when we married we did not announce our marriage for another four years because it didn't really matter to us. Marriage is a label given to a relation. It is in fact love, which shows that henceforth, two people exclusively belong to each other. We both stood by each other when we decided to live-in. Maybe we wouldn't have married, but to give our children an identity, we thought of tying the knot. However, we still remain the best of friends even today," he added.

Even after several decades of being married and being under constant media glare, nothing has been able to break the love and the trust the couple has for each other.