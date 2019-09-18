Archana Puran Singh, who has been a part of the industry for many decades and continues to rule the small screen with her infectious laughter and charismatic personality, is still madly in love with her husband Parmeet Sethi.

After a failed marriage, Archana Puran Singh was neither looking for a relationship nor was she interested in men, when she accidentally met Parmeet Sethi at an event and sparks flew. The brief interaction led to further dates and the duo soon got along like a house on fire. While Archana was bowled over by his good looks and inquisitiveness, Parmeet was struck by her beauty and clarity of thoughts.

The couple chose to be in a live-in relationship, which was looked down upon during those days. Their lifestyle and relationship had set tongues wagging but nothing could come in between the love and trust they had on each other.

Archana and Parmeet tied the knot on June 30, 1992. Talking about their decision to get married, Archana had said in an interview, "Marriage is a label given to a relation. It is, in fact, love, which shows that henceforth, two people exclusively belong to each other. We both stood by each other when we decided to live-in. Maybe we wouldn't have married, but to give our children an identity, we thought of tying the knot."

"However, we still remain the best of friends even today. Even after 15 years of togetherness, we are lovers and not a couple. The marriage didn't alter our relationship. We still fight like friends and makeup immediately. And best of all, we don't sulk or keep grudges. For us, marriage is just a tag. A piece of paper cannot change the nature of a relationship," she had added.

Archana is currently entertaining audience with her infectious laughter as a celebrity judge on The Kapil Sharma Show.