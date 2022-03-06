Nysa Devgn was recently attacked by trolls for throwing "attitude". It is not uncommon for star kids to be subjected to constant scrutiny and criticism. While on one hand, they have loyal fans and followers, on the other, they have trolls waiting to target them with each one of their moves. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's daughter, Nysa, has been subjected to harsh criticism every now and then.

Why the trolling?

And this time was no different. The young star kid was partying with Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The trio was papped exiting a restaurant. Nysa almost rushed towards her car and didn't oblige anyone for pictures. Considering the young girl was having fun with friends and wanted to keep it private was no surprise. However, many started saying that she was throwing her weight around.

"Attitude but for what?", said one user. "So much of attitude?" said another one. "Who would shut the door? The driver uncle?" asked a netizen. "So she can't even shut the door herself," asked another social media user. "Privilege earned without hardwork is what this is," opined another netizen. "What does she think she has?" asked another user.

Those who came to support

But, there were many who even jumped to her rescue. "Leave the poor girl alone," said one user. "She doesn't want to be photographed as simple as that," said another user. "Give her privacy," said one netizen. "Why can't you leave her alone," said another netizen.

Kajol's take on trolling

"I think its horrible. As a parent you always think that your child doesn't get hurt. And that's something that you will always feel. And when something like this (trolling) happens, thank god, Nysa was not here when it happened. She was in Singapore and didn't realize what was going on here," Kajol had once told Pinkvilla.