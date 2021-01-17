Arnab Goswami has again been grabbing headlines after his WhatsApp chats were leaked online. Screenshots of chats between the Republic TV honcho and ex-BARC CEO, Partho Dasgupta have gone viral. It has been alleged that Goswami and Dasgupta were together involved in a TRP scam.

Dasgupta allegedly had directed BARC executives to change the ratings favouring Arnab Goswami's – Republic Bharat and Republic TV. In exchange, Arnab has allegedly shared many big political developments, shuffles, changes to the former BARC chief.

Apart from Goswami and Dasgupta, the leaked chats also show a conversation between BARC's former chief operating officer Romil Ramgarhia and Republic TV CEO Vikas Khanchandani. Apart from sharing the highest level of data with the Republic, the chat shows how policies were altered to make sure the Republic appears to be on top.

At one point, the chat shows the BARC officials informing the other two that Republic is not doing well in the whole of North. It further states, "Start messaging Vikas, if they lose Chennai, they will lose India since, in the other markets, they are not doing well. They are super dependent on Chennai."

Arnab chats about Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan

Amid all the chats between the two, Arnab discussing Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan has now taken the internet by storm. In those alleged leaked chats, Arnab Goswami can be seen saying, "says she has erotomania." On being asked what that is by Dasgupta, Arnab replies, "that she is sexually possessed by him." He further goes onto say, "She has crossed the line, people scared of her."

Balakot Strike

The leaked chats also reveal that Arnab Goswami was probably aware of the Balakot surgical strike in advance. Arnab is seen hinting at the airstrike on Pakistan's Balakot three days before it actually happened on February 26. A Hindu report states that Arnab informed Dasgupta about "something big will happen". On being asked whether it was about Dawood Ibrahim, Goswami further said, "No sir Pakistan. Something major will be done this time."