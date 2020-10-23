Things don't seem to go down for Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut. After an FIR filed against her in Bandra for allegedly creating religious disharmony through her tweets, Kangana is now slammed with another complaint for allegedly making "derogatory remarks" against Mumbai police.

As per a recent update from Indian Express, another criminal complaint has been filed against the actress. A city-based lawyer files the complaint about the actress's remarks against the Mumbai police in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

As per the recently filed criminal complaint, Kangana Ranaut has reportedly "defamed our country, its police, authorized government bodies, executive machineries all being established by law in India."

The Mumbai Police recently summoned Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel over an FIR filed by a casting director. As earlier reported, Sahil Ashrafali Sayeed filed the case against Tanu Weds Manu movie actress on the grounds that she has allegedly "made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups." The recent charges against Kangana Ranaut also include charges of sedition and promoting enmity between different communities.

The Manikarnika movie actress responded to the recent complaint by saying that she is ready to go to jail. She also took a sly move against those who take part in candle-light marches or those who offer to return their awards as a mark of protest.

Kangana Ranaut's response to a new criminal complaint:

"Candle March gang, award vapsi gang dekho this is what happens to anti-fascist establishment revolutionaries, not like you all tumko koi poochta bhi nahin, look at me there is a meaning to my life fighting real fascist government in Maharashtra not a fraud like you all," she tweeted.

Kangana Ranaut further wrote that she worships people like Savarkar, Neta Bose, and Rani of Jhansi.

"Today the government trying to put me in jail that makes me feel confident of my choices, waiting to be in jail soon n go through same miseries my idols were subjected to, it will give a meaning to my life, Jai Hind," she tweeted.

The Mumbai police have already summoned Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel for questioning next week.