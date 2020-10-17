A Mumbai court has ordered an FIR against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel to allegedly create religious disharmony through her tweets. A casting director has accused Manikarnika movie actress on the grounds that Kangana allegedly created a communal divide between people of two communities.

The court order was passed on Friday by Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate Jaydeo Y. Ghule.

"She is well aware that she is a well-known actress and has a big fan base, so her tweets will be seen and will reach out to many people," the filed petition read via NDTV.

The petitioner has further alleged that Kangana Ranaut has reportedly created divisions between Hindu and Muslim artists. In addition to this, the petitioner stressed that the acclaimed Bollywood actress who rose to fame from Queen and Tanu Weds Manu is "maliciously bringing religion into almost all her tweets."

The complaint is filed by a petitioner Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed and is based upon the comments made by the actress via tweets and interviews. The court has directed the concerned police station to "initiate necessary action and investigation against the actor and her sister under relevant provisions of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC)."

Sahil Ashrafali Sayyed has worked with several noted Bollywood filmmakers in the past. He claims in his petition that the lynching of Hindu Sadhus as Maharashtra's Palghar as one of the examples and even talked about one of Kangana's tweets where she reportedly called the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as "BABUR SENA."

As per the petition, Kangana is reportedly portraying several Bollywood films as a place of drug addicts, communally biased people, and murderers.

"Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups," the complaint further read.

Kangana's reaction to FIR:

Kangana Ranaut has always remained extremely vocal about such issues. Following the news that an FIR has been filed against her, she took to her social media handle, where she openly wrote about the FIR.

Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today’s celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don’t miss me so much I will be there soon ❤️#Navratri pic.twitter.com/qRW8HVNf0F — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 17, 2020

"Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting, meanwhile another FIR filed against me, Pappu sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon," her tweet reads.