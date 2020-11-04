Kangana Ranaut has always been extremely vocal and opinionated about her thoughts on various issues. Her critical remarks on the Maharashtra government and politics has often grabbed headlines.

On Wednesday morning, the nation woke up to the news of senior journalist Arnab Goswami's arrest. Actor Kangana Ranaut spoke out against the arrest of a senior journalist by Mumbai Police.

Kangana Ranaut came out in support of Arnab Goswami and lashed out at Maharastra Government.

Kangana Ranaut immediately took to Twitter and came forward in support of the senior journalist. Queen actress lashed out at Maharashtra government and called them penguin, Pappu Sena and Sonia sena.

In a video she says, "Main Maharashtra sarkar ko ye puchhna chahti hu ki aapne aaj Arnab Goswami ke ghar jaake unko mara hai, unke baal noche hai, unko assaut kia hai. Kitne ghar todenge aap, kitne gale dabayenge aap, kitne baal nochenge aap? Kitni awaaze band krenge aap. Sonia Sena Kitne muh band krenge aap?" (I want to ask the Maharashtra government, you beat Arnab Goswami in his house, you snatched his hair, you assaulted him, how many homes will you demolish. How many mouths will you shut? Sonia Sena, how many mouths will you seal?

She attacked the Maharastra Government on supression of 'Freedom of speech.

She added, "Ye bhadhte hi jaayenge. Humse phle kitne shaheedon ke gale kaate gaye hai unhe latkaya gaya hai, free speech ke liye. Koi baat nahi ek awaaz band krenge aap, kayi awaaz uth jayengi. Kitni awaaz band krenge aap." (These voices will increase. Before us, so many martyrs were hanged till death, their were killed. It's ok, you can shut one mouth. So many voices will raise after that.)

Kangana Ranaut asked Shiv Sena and its alliance that why do they show their anger on selective people. She said, "Gussa kyun aata hai. Koi penguin kehta hai to gussa aata h? Ab penguin lgte hai to penguin kahenge na. Kyun gussa aata pappu kehte h? Ab papa ke pappu jesa kaam krenge to pappu sena to kahenge . Sonia sena kehte hai to gussa aata hai toh ho tum Sonia Sena." (What is this anger for? Because someone calls you Penguin, Pappu Sena and Sonia Sena).

For the unversed, Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray, is addressed penguin by various social media users.

Why is Arnab Goswami arrested?

The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday arrested Goswami for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik in 2018.

As per reports, In a suicide note discovered by the local police, Naik said that he and his mother were in acute financial distress, which was why they had decided to take their lives.

According to the note, their financial troubles had been caused because large payments owed to his company Concorde Designs Pvt Ltd, had not been paid by three clients, including Arnab Goswami/Republic TV. The amount owed is said to be Rs 83 lakh.

Goswami, along with two others, Niteish Sarda (Smartworks, owes Rs 55 lakh) and Feroz Shaikh (IcastX/Skimedia, owes Rs 4 crore), have been booked under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Why has the case resurfaced now?

Two years ago, the Alibaug police had filed a case in connection to the incident but in 2019 the case was closed by the Raigad Police.

In May 2020, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced a fresh CID investigation into the case of Avnay Naik's death after his family approached the state government and complained that the Alibaug Police had not investigated the "non-payment of dues from Arnab Goswami's Republic".

Current status

The court has ordered an inquiry and asked the police to get a medical certificate from the civil hospital, following which the remand hearing will begin.

Actors and politicians who have come out in support of the senior journalist.

Apart from Ranaut, several actors and politicians, including Smriti Irani and home minister Amit Shah, have come out in support of Arnab.

Congress and its allies have shamed democracy once again.



Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy.



