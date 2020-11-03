The 'Queen' of controversies Kangana Ranaut has landed herself into fresh trouble now. Lyricist Javed Akhtar has filed a criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements against him on various news channels.

The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai.

Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar on Tuesday filed a criminal complaint against actor Kangana Ranaut for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him on television interviews.

Akhtar filed the complaint before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, seeking action against Ranaut under the relevant provisions of the IPC for defamation.

Kangana Ranaut tarnished Javed Akhtar's reputation

As per the complaint, Kangana had reportedly made certain baseless comments on Akhtar which has harmed the veteran poet-lyricist's reputation.

The complaint also adds that she baselessly dragged Javed's name while referring to a "camp" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June.

Kangana Ranaut had claimed that Javed Akhtar 'threatened' her during case against Hrithik Roshan.

In an interview, she had shared that Javed Akhtar 'threatened' her to not mess with Hrithik Roshan's family. Kangana had also alleged that Javed tried to threaten her through gunshots near her Manali home.

In an interview, Kangana said, "Javed Akhtar called me to his house and said that Rakesh Roshan and family are big people. If you do not apologise to them, then you will not be able to go anywhere. They will put you in jail, and you will have no choice but to harm yourself. You can even think of suicide. He said all these things to me. Why did they think that if I do not apologise to Hrithik Roshan, then I will commit suicide? He shouted at me. Angry too. I had a cucumber sitting at his house."

Verification of the complaint

As per the reports in India Today, Javed Akhtar will have to verify to the court that he has filed a complaint. At the moment, the verification of the complaint is pending.

It is reported that Javed Akhtar's lawyer, Niranjan Mundargi, has refused to divulge details of the complaint.

When is the first hearing?

Javed Akhtar has asked for a defamation case to be registered against Kangana Ranaut under section 499 and 500 of IPC. Reportedly, the first hearing of the case has been kept for December 3, 2020.

Kangana reacts to defamation case says "Ek Thi Sherni, Aur Ek Bhediyon Ka Jhund"

Rajya Sabha MP and Executive Editor of Marathi newspaper Saamana, published by Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut shared the news of lyricist Javed Akhtar filing a criminal complaint against Kangana.

Sanjay Tweeted: "Lyricist Javed Akhtar files criminal complaint against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for making defamatory statements on national and international television. The complaint has been filed before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Andheri, Mumbai (sic)."

Replying to Sanjay Raut's Tweet, Kangana Tweeted "Ek Thi Sherni, Aur Ek Bhedeye Ka Jhund"

Ongoing cases against Kangna Ranaut

An FIR has been filed against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister, Rangoli Chandel for allegedly instigating communal disharmony through social media posts and public statements. Mumbai police have now summoned the Ranaut sisters.

Kangana has been asked to appear for investigations on November 10, and Rangoli Chandel has to appear before the Bandra Police on November 11.

These are the second summons to the sisters after they failed to appear before the police officials on October 26-27 for probe in a first information report lodged against them which includes sedition charges. The two reportedly skipped the previous summons as they were busy with their brother' wedding.

Kangana Ranaut and her sister had reportedly sought time until November 15.

Earlier, reacting to the cases against her, Kangana had tweeted, "Who all are fasting on Navratris? Pictures clicked from today's celebrations as I am also fasting. Meanwhile, another FIR filed against me, Pappu Sena in Maharashtra seems to be obsessing over me, don't miss me so much I will be there soon ❤️#navratri."