Kangana Ranaut's middle name could very well be controversy. Time and again, the outspoken actress has made the headlines for her comments. The actress has never shied away from speaking her mind, be it Bollywood bigwigs, or powerful filmmakers like Karan Johar to A-list stars like Hrithik Roshan and even Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackery, she has time and again indulged in the social media war.

Be it #MeToo or Bollywood drug nexus, to spreading communal disharmony, the Queen actress has turned into a controversial queen.

To the ones who are unaware of Kangana's controversies, fret not. Scroll down to read and find out about her latest spat, and the multiple times the actress made shocking allegations and statements that shook Bollywood to the core.

When she compared the city of Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir

Ranaut compared Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and stated she didn't feel safe there any more.

My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/2i4OnxiPeS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2020

This led to a political maelstrom involving chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is also the leader of the Hindu nationalist Shiv Sena party. In what the government insists is an unrelated incident (Ranaut claims it is payback), a municipal crew tore down her office on the site of her Mumbai residence on the grounds of illegal construction.

The firebrand actress then retaliated by vowing to "expose" Thackeray and top film director Karan Johar, whom she has accused of collusion.

The case has escalated to police, and she was provided 24-hour security. Mumbai High Court had ordered a stay on the demolition. Ranaut didn't keep quiet, and she flared up saying, she will work among the ruins "as a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise in this world."

When she demanded top stars take a drug test to prove they are clean

Ranaut alleges that nearly all of Bollywood is involved in drug use, which she brought to everyone's attention in a recent tweet: "I specifically mentioned most high profile parties and inner circle of hugely successful stars, I do not doubt that people like you have never been invited to those parties cos these drugs are expensive, 99 per cent superstars have been exposed to hard drugs, and I guarantee this."

Twitter exploded, Bollywood was instantly divided, and Ranaut's social media account became a battleground, with angry critics demanding she provides proof.

Ranaut also put out a call to actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone's husband, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushik and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, asking them to volunteer for a "dope test".

Maharastra CM Uddhav Thackery vs Kangana Ranaut

On Sunday, Uddhav Thackeray had attacked "those who abuse Mumbai by calling it Pakistan Occupied Kashmir", without naming Kangana Ranaut.

Look at the audacity of a working CM he is dividing the country who has made him Maharashtra ka thekedaar? He is just a public servant there was someone else before him soon he will be out someone else will come to serve the state, why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

"People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said, adding that Maharashtra-haters had left no stone unturned in defaming the state.

Just how beauty of Himalayas belongs to every Indian, opportunities that Mumbai offers too belongs to each one of us, both are my homes, Uddhav Thackeray don’t you dare to snatch our democratic rights and divide us, your filthy speeches are a vulgar display of your incompetence.. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

"Mumbai is PoK, and there are drug addicts everywhere - they are painting such a picture. They don't know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja (marijuana). Ganja fields are in your state, and you know where, not in our Maharashtra," he remarked.

In response, Kangana Ranaut called the Chief Minister the "worse product" of nepotism.

"(Sanjay) Raut called me Haramkhor now Uddhav (Thackeray) called me namak-haram (treacherous), he is claiming I won't get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter, shame on you I am your son's age this is how you speak to a self-made single woman, Chief Minister you are the worse product of nepotism," the actor said.

Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father’s power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn’t want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

"Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father's power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn't want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self-respect and self-worth (sic)."

Case against Kangana and Rangoli for spreading communal disharmony

Bombay High Court had ordered that Ranaut and Chandel must be booked after Bandra metropolitan magistrate JY Ghule took cognizance of the complaint registered by Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, Munawwarali Sahil Sayyed. The first information report (FIR) was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, etc.), 295A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code (IPC).

Bandra Police issued the summons on October 20, and the sisters were directed to come on October 26-27 to record their statements. In his complaint, Sayyed referred to social media posts made by Kangana Ranaut and her sister and has accused them of posting "very objectionable" comments that have hurt not only his religious sentiments but are also very hurtful to other artists in Bollywood. The complainant also accused the sisters of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments about Maharashtra's chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews.

However, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have sought time till November 15 to appear before the Mumbai Police in connection with a sedition case. Her lawyer, Rizwan Siddiquee, has sent a reply to the police station stating that the sisters are in Himachal Pradesh and are busy with the wedding preparations of their younger brother in their hometown.

My clients Ms. Kangana Ranaut & Ms. Rangoli Chandel will not be attending the Police Station on 26th & 27th because of Wedding preparations & on going functions in their hometown concerning their younger brother. I have responded to the summoms & sought time after 15th of Nov — Advocate Rizwan Siddiquee (@RizwanSiddiquee) October 25, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput case

Ranaut's allegations about Bollywood's dependence on drugs are linked to the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the actor who died by suicide on June 14. Ranaut has been one of the loudest voices "campaigning for the truth" behind Rajput's tragic death and has publicly offered to help in the official investigation.

Kangana Ranaut vs Hrithik Roshan

The news of Kangana and Hrithik's affair broke out in the years 2013. Both Ranaut and Roshan made appearances on national television to make announcements – she admitted to the affair, he categorically denied it. The actress also went on the television show Aap Ki Adalat (People's Court) to drive her story home.

Koffee with Karan: Nepotism

She was a guest at this talk show and arrived with Saif Ali Khan. She was asked a question about her biopic, and the answer made way for a big controversy. She said, "If my biopic is made, then you will be the stereotypical Bollywood mafia in this film." Such a person who will be completely against outsiders and will be seen at the forefront of those who raise the flag of nepotism, which can also be called the movie mafia. "This marked the start of nepotism controversy in Kangana's life, and it has taken an ugly turn now.

Paris Hilton vs Kangana Ranaut

Ranaut had claimed in the past that she had been approached by hotel heiress Paris Hilton to be the Asia brand ambassador for her clothing line. But Hilton's spokesperson in India clarified, "Paris and Kangana have never met, and no such offer has been made. Paris is a global mega-star and doesn't need anyone to be the face of her fashion line." Ranaut's spokesperson refuted the statement saying, "Though nothing had been finalised, Kangana was in fact approached by Paris's company for the endorsement.