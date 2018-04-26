Sexual favors are demanded and given in both entertainment and politics

The young aspiring brigade is known to offer sexual favors and of course, the senior brigade is known to accept

This has been happening since time immemorial. What is there to get so upset about.

After Telugu actress Sri Reddy's strip protest, the casting couch debate has created quite a stir in the Indian entertainment industry. Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan recently said that Bollywood, at least, provides livelihood and does not rape and leave women. Her remark was followed by senior Congress leader Renuka Chowdhary's comment that even Parliament is not immune to the issue. And now, veteran actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has also said that sexual favors are demanded in and given in both in the entertainment industry and politics.

"Neither Saroj Khan nor Renuka Chowdhary is wrong. Sexual favors are demanded and given in both the entertainment world and in politics. It's an old and time-tested way of getting ahead in life. 'You please me I'll please you'. This has been happening since time immemorial. What is there to get so upset about," Sinha told IANS.

Sinha also accepted the existence of casting couch and said that the young aspiring brigade is known to offer sexual favors and of course, the senior brigade is known to accept.

"I completely agree with both Saroj and Renuka. I know the kind of compromises girls have to make to get into films. Perhaps Sarojji has herself gone through her own pain and humiliation," Sinha said.

"As for politics, I don't know what we can call the casting couch in politics maybe the casting-vote couch. I am not saying it is right. I would never be part of such a compromise. But we cannot shut our eyes to the reality around us," he added.

Speaking in Saroj Khan's defense, Sinha said, "Don't condemn Sarojji for speaking the truth. Condemn those who create a situation where girls and boys feel they have to compromise to get ahead in life."

He added, "Saroj Khan's contribution to choreography and to shaping the careers of Rekha, Madhuri Dixit and the late much-missed Sridevi, was invaluable. She is a legend in her own right. She often speaks from her heart and lets emotional correctness rule over political correctness. If she said that girls have to compromise sexually in Bollywood, she must be aware of what goes on."