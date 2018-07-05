A woman climbed up to the robes of the Statue of Liberty on July 4 to protest against President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy, prompting the separation of thousands of children from their immigrant parents.

Authorities on Wednesday tried to talk the woman identified as Therese Patricia Okoumou, down but she refused to leave, reports CNN.

For nearly three hours, she crossed the base of the statue, at times sitting in the folds of the statue's dress and under Lady Liberty's sandal.

Okoumou was part of a group of protesters and had declared that she wouldn't come down until "all the children are released", a New York Police Department source told CNN.

She was brought down the statue with the help of about 16 officers with the New York City Police Department, Officer Brian Glacken said in a news conference Wednesday evening.

Earlier on Wednesday, other protesters unfurled a banner over a railing around the base of the statue saying "Abolish ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement)!" At least seven people were arrested on Liberty Island and the site was closed to visitors.

The whole country is up in arms after President Donald Trump's controversial 'Zero Tolerance' policy that forced parents to be separated from their children at the US-Mexico border. Last week, over 500 women were arrested in the Capitol for staging a protest inside the US Senate building.

The President has since rolled back on the policy but is yet to fully reunite those families separated despite a court order from a federal judge in San Diego who gave the administration 30 days.