Director Chandoo Mondeti's Savyasachi has made an average collection at worldwide box office collection in the first weekend and turned out to be another dud for Naga Chaitanya after Shailaja Reddy Alludu (SRA).

Savyasachi was released in a large number of cinema halls on November 2, but despite having huge hype and promotions, the movie opened to an average response at the ticket counters. The film was expected to beat the first-day collection of Shailaja Reddy Alludu. It struggled to cross the halfway mark. However, it has ended up becoming the second biggest opener for Naga Chaitanya.

The Chandoo Mondeti-directed movie had received a mixed talk from the viewers and critics. Savyasachi had impressed with its concept of Vanishing Twin Syndrome. But they were upset with its execution on the screen. However, the word of mouth took a toll on its collection on the following days.

Savyasachi is estimated to have collected approximately Rs 16 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the first weekend. The movie has beaten the opening weekend record of Premam (Rs 15 crore gross). But it has failed to beat the record of Naga Chaitanya's last outing Shailaja Reddy Alludu (Rs 25 crore gross).

In three days, Savyasachi is estimated to have earned Rs 8.50 crore for its distributors, who have shelled out Rs 22.50 crore on its theatrical rights. The movie was expected to recover around 60 to 70 per cent of their investments in its opening weekend, but it ended up at 37.77 per cent. The film will have a tough time in returning the remaining amount as it will clash with some big ticket flicks in the coming days.