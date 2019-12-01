The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru have revealed its first song Mind Block will be released on December 2. Now all eyes are set on whether it will beat the records of Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa, the chartbuster tracks from Ala Vaikunthapurramloo (AVPL).

Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo are set for release on January 12 and it is going to be a clash between the titans during Sankranti 2020. The makers of Allu Arjun's film have already released three songs and two of them have received a historical response. The fans of Mahesh Babu had been urging the producers of his next movie to unveil its songs for quite some time now.

AK Entertainments finally made an announcement about the release from the first song from Sarileru Neekevvaru. They gave the initials of its title and asked the fans to guess the name. The producer tweeted on November 30, "#MassMBMondays Begin with #MBSONG Keep Guessing the Song Name #SarileruNeekevvaru 1st Single on 2nd Dec Superstar @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi."

AK Entertainments tweeted a poster detailing the title of the first song from Sarileru Neekevvaru and the time of its release. The producer also wrote, "#MassMBMondays Begin with the #MindBlock Song Start Grooving to the First Lyrical from #SarileruNeekevvaru @ 5:04 PM tomorrow #MBsong ."

Successful music director Devi Sri Prasad is composing songs for Sarileru Neekevvaru. He also tweeted, "Ok Guys..Releasin d MASS SONG 1st..as U all wanted so.. ❤️ Its called #MBSONG coz it is #MindBlock Now all in ur hands 2 love it n live it..frm 2moro 5:04PM ❤️ Super⭐️@urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @iamRashmika @RathnaveluDop @AKentsOfficial @SVC_official @GMBents."

Ala Vaikunthapurramloo's first and second songs - Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa have registered 100 and 77 million views on YouTube. Devi Sri Prasad has come under a lot of pressure due to the huge response for the two songs. Mahesh Babu's fans are expecting him to deliver songs for Sarileru Neekevvaru that will match the standards and popularity of the soundtracks from the Allu Arjun starrer.