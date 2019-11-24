The teaser of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru received a massive response and became the most viewed first look video of a Telugu film, beating the records of Saaho. But the makers have reportedly spent a hefty sum to boost its views and likes on YouTube.

Mahesh Babu's fans were eagerly waiting to see the teaser of his upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, which is slated for worldwide release during Sankranti 2020. After a long wait, the producers unleashed its teaser on Friday evening. This first look video struck a chord with the audience and started trending. The makers claimed that it got 1 million real-time views in 9 minutes and 100,000 likes in 18 minutes.

With each passing hour, the teaser of Sarileru Neekevvaru went to shatter the old records and set its own new big benchmarks. Its first look video clocked 18 million real-time views and 352,000 likes on YouTube in 24 hours. These are the highest numbers for the teaser of a Telugu Cinema on YouTube.

AK Entertainments tweeted, "Thank you for Record Breaking Response #SarileruNeekevvaruTeaser sets ALL TIME NEW RECORDS in TFI TRENDING #1 @YouTubeIndia Superstar @urstrulyMahesh @AnilRavipudi @AnilSunkara1 @RathnaveluDop @ThisIsDSP #MASSMB #RecordBreakingSLNTeaser."

However, the buzz in the media is that these figures do not show the genuine response for the teaser. It is known that Sarileru Neekevvaru will clash with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the promos of which have grabbed many eyeballs across the globe. Two of its songs like Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa have got 160 million views and 1.67 million likes together on YouTube.

Considering the hype surrounding Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Sarileru Neekevvaru has not received enough attention, which has brought its team under pressure. It is known that many cheap service providers get you millions of views and likes generated through bots on YouTube. The makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer have spent Rs 8 lakh on such services for achieving this record, according to Great Andhra.

The website further reported that it is now a prestige issue for team Sarileru Neekevvaru to achieve these YouTube records as Ala Vaikunthapuramulo songs are creating ripples all over. They are not even having a reality check on what amount of buzz their film is creating. These fake views wouldn't give them a clear picture of where the film is in terms of pre-release buzz. Additionally, they will have to spend some more money on the upcoming promos.