Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), who is composing music for Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, is said to be coming up with two melodious songs to counter the chartbuster soundtracks Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa from Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramulo.

Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapuramulo, which are set for 2020's Sankranti release, are the next biggest Tollywood movies. The makers of both films have kept most of their details except for a few promos kept under wraps. Both of them have got huge hype, but the Allu Arjun starrer is a notch bigger than the Mahesh Babu starrer. Thanks to its songs Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa.

S Thaman has composed music for the soundtracks of Ala Vaikunthapuramulo. Aditya Music, which has acquired its audio rights, released its first song Samajavaragamana on its YouTube channel on September 27 and it has become a chartbuster with 77 million so far on this platform alone. Besides, hundreds of aspiring artistes have cover songs music videos of which have created a lot of buzz online.

Ala Vaikunthapuramulo's song grabs eyeballs

A month later, Aditya Music released Ramuloo Ramulaa, the second song from Ala Vaikunthapuramulo as Diwali treat on October 27. This song also grabbed many eyeballs and record over 43 million views on its YouTube channel so far. Both these songs have not only become big hits with the audience but also got much-needed attention and curiosity about the movie. Their popularity is big enough to drive viewers crazy to viewers towards cinema halls.

The popularity of Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa is said to be giving sleepless nights to the team of Sarileru Neekevvaru especially to Devi Sri Prasad, who is under tremendous pressure. The makers of the film are expecting the music director to come up with beautiful songs to match the popularity of the soundtracks of Ala Vaikunthapuramulo. Mahesh Babu is said to have asked him to give at least two hit songs.

The buzz is that Devi Sri Prasad has already composed a melodious to counter Samajavaragamana. The makers of Sarileru Neekevvaru are said to be impressed with the song and they are planning to release it online soon. It should be seen whether this track will be able to beat the records of Samajavaragamana and Ramuloo Ramulaa.