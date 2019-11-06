After garnering a record number of hits on YouTube, Verithanam video song from Vijay's Bigil is ready to set the video-sharing site on fire, again. Yes, Sony Music, which holds the audio rights of the movie, announced that it will be released soon.

Verithanam Lyrical Video Garners Record Views

Verithanam is one of the biggest hit songs of 2019. The lyrical video was unveiled on 1 September and became an instant hit number. So far, it has garnered 4.4 crore views, which tells the popularity of the song. Not just Kollywood cine-goers, non-Tamil speakers have also given thumbs-up for the fast-paced number.

AR Rahman-composed Verithanam song is written by Vivek. It is an out-and-out mass number shot on Thalapathy along with the group dancers. It is a colourful number which showcases the amazing dancing skills of Vijay.

The news of Verithanam song release has come as an exciting news for the fans of Vijay. The date of its release is yet to be revealed.

Bigil Box Office

The Atlee Kumar-directorial film, which was released on 25 October to a massive hype, has made an earth-shattering business at the worldwide box office. In Tamil Nadu, the movie has grossed over Rs 100 crore and estimated to have earned above Rs 250 crore across the globe.

It is a sports drama with a right mix of action, comedy and sentiment. Vijay's power-packed performance backed with a decent story is the major attraction of the movie. AR Rahman's songs and cinematography have enhanced the overall quality of the flick.

AGS Entertainment-funded movie has Nayanthara in the female lead. Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Daniel Balaji, Indhuja, Reba Monica Iyer and others are part of the cast.