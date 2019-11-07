The makers of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapuramlo are said to have shuffled their release dates in a bid to avoid suffering losses at the box office.

Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapuramlo are two most-awaited big-ticket Telugu movies and they are going to be Sankranti treats. Both the films were slated for the worldwide release on the same date - January 12, 2020. Their distributors and fans of Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun had expressed their concerns over their clash, which was likely to affect their prospects at the worldwide box office.

Awaiting official confirmation

The latest we hear that the producers of both the movies sat together to find an amicable solution for their clash. The buzz is that they have come to a conclusion of readjusting their release dates. As per the pact, Ala Vaikunthapuramlo and Sarileru Neekevvaru would reportedly hit the screens on January 11 and 13, respectively. An official confirmation is expected to be made soon.

The makers are said to believe that this readjustment of the release dates would help both Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapuramlo reap benefits at the box office. But some people in the film industry wonder whether the two-day gap will really recover the huge investments of their distributors.

But the problem here is the fans' fights, which may pose a big threat to their prospects. The Telugu film industry has suffered badly when two big-ticket movies hit the screens in the same week with one or two-day gap. The fans of their heroes' bad mouth about each other on social media and this resulted in a loss for both of them.

Ala Vaikunthapuramlo is hitting screens two days before Sarileru Neekevvaru. It will recover the maximum of its distributors' investments in the first two days if Mahesh Babu's fans do not spread negativity about it. It will be vice versa for Sarileru Neekevvaru if Allu Arjun's fans extend support to it. The only solution for it is that both the heroes should address their fans and request them not to bad mouth about others.