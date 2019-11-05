Superstar Mahesh Babu reportedly shot director Anil Ravipudi's upcoming movie Sarileru Neekevvaru amid bulletproof security in Kashmir, just a few days before the abrogation of Article 370.

It is known that for the first time that Mahesh Babu is playing an army officer in his next outing Sarileru Neekevvaru. The makers of the film have already released his look as an army officer, which has raised the bar of curiosity and expectations. The film unit recently completed the shooting of some important action scenes in the Kashmir Schedule, which was wrapped a day before the abrogation of Article 370.

In a statement Deccan Chronicle, Anil Sunkara revealed that his team had a tough time getting permission to shoot Sarileru Neekevvaru on the Pahalgam–Srinagar road for security reasons. Home Minister Rajnath Singh helped the film unit to film the movie under proper security at the border.

Rajnath Singh ensures security

"Central Home Minister Rajnath Singh helped us to get the clearances. But we applied for bulletproof security for Mahesh, and he could reach Pahalgam because he was escorted by the security. But the vans of our production crew were not allowed to go, so we couldn't shoot from Day 1," Anil told DC.

The producer revealed that the unit canned near Srinagar after filming at Pahalgam. "We had been wondering and cursing the security personnel throughout the shooting because of the restrictions we had during our shooting. But we realised the reason for those only after we heard about the announcement of Article 370. Honestly, we all breathed a huge sigh of relief," added Anil Sunkara.

The team of Sarileru Neekevvaru recently left for Kerala for the next schedule. Director Anil Ravipudi tweeted an on-location picture on November 3 and wrote, "#SarileruNeekevvaru team en route Kerala!!! It's going to be one @urstrulyMahesh @vijayashanthi_m @iamRashmika @RathnaveluDop @ThisIsDSP @AKentsOfficial @SVC_official @GMBents."