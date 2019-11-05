Tabu, one of the most popular and versatile actresses that Indian cinema has seen, is making her comeback to Telugu film industry with Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, a Trivikram directorial which has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film will release worldwide on January 12, 2020.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Tabu's birthday, November 4, the makers unveiled the first look of the actress from the film, where she looks breathtakingly beautiful. Production banner Geetha Arts took to Twitter to share the first look, where Tabu is seen smiling in a close-up shot.

Geetha Arts wrote, "She can just make us skip our heartbeat with one look & flatter everyone with her talent. Wishing Tabu garu a very Happy Birthday, we look forward to many more collaborations."

Ala Vaikunthapuramlo deets

Jointly produced by Allu Aravind and S Radhakrishna under Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations banners, Ala Vaikunthapuramlo is Allu Arjun's first film after a break of almost two years.

Besides Tabu, Allu Arjun and Pooja, the film has Rajendra Prasad, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sachin Kedkar, Murali Sharma, Samuthirakani, Navdeep, Jayaram, Sunil, Brahmaji and Rahul Ramakrishna. Thaman is scoring the music and PS Vinod is cranking the camera for the project.

Expectations with the film are huge because of the ensemble cast. This film marks the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas, the first one being Julayi and the second Son of Sathyamurthy. The pre-release business of the film has been doing really well and currently, the film is in post-production stage.

The first two singles of the film were unveiled and they are doing good on music streaming platforms.