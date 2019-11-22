The teaser of director Anil Ravipudi's movie Sarileru Neekevvaru (SLN) starring Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna has received positive review from the viewers and raised their expectations and curiosity to new high.

Sarileru Neekevvaru is an action film, which is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Mahesh Babu is playing an Indian Army Major, while Rashmika Mandanna appears in the female lead. The film features Vijayashanti, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Sachin Khedekar, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore and Anasuya Bharadwaj in the supporting cast.