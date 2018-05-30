Director Rajkumar Hirani had revealed almost all the characters of his upcoming movie Sanju, except for Anushka Sharma's character. The director had promised to reveal Anushka's character during the trailer launch and he did.

So what is Anushka's role in Sanjay Dutt's biopic? During the trailer launch, Hirani revealed that the actress is a filmmaker. "Anushka is playing Abhijat Joshi and my role," he said during the trailer launch.

While we know about Hirani, Abhijat is a writer and has penned a few of the brilliant scripts for Hirani. He wrote the scripts of some of the blockbuster Bollywood films, including Munna Bhai MBBS, 3 Idiots and PK.

"Anushka is playing a biographer from London who comes to India. Sanjay wanted someone to write his story but she doesn't want to. She is basically playing a mix of me and Abhijat (writer Abhijat Joshi)," Hirani said.

Earlier it was reported that she plays the role of a lawyer or a journalist, but the actor and director had dismissed the reports at that time. Anushka's role in the film is a special appearance.

"And here is my dear friend Anushka. It's a special appearance....but she worked on every nuance of the role for days together. Can anyone guess who she plays?....Will reveal tomorrow at the trailer launch," Hirani had tweeted along with the poster of Anushka's look.

The trailer was released on Wednesday and it has received a tremendous response, especially Ranbir Kapoor, who plays the lead role of Sanjay.

Talking about portraying Sanjay's character, he said, "I am more the romantic types, I am not the th*rki types. The most challenging part was young Sanjay Dutt - how he dealt with his mother's death, drugs...first chapter was very challenging. It was certainly not chocolate at all, more of liquor."

Hirani's directorial features an ensemble cast. Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt, Manisha Koirala as Nargis Dutt, Jim Sarbh as a drug dealer, Dia Mirza as Maanayata Dutt, Sonam Kapoor as his ex-wife and Vicky Kaushal as Sanjay's childhood friend. The film is slated to release on June 29.