The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming biopic film Sanju based on the life of Sanjay Dutt will be released on May 30. And the director of the film, Rajkumar Hirani, has been sharing some posters on his social media pages revealing various looks of the actors from the film.

After giving out the first looks of Sanjay Dutt's dad, and his love affair with his best friend, Hirani has now introduced another character. The director has shared a poster with Anushka Sharma and she looks really cute in a very different look.

While Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, and Paresh Rawal are playing the role of characters that are a major part of the film, Anushka Sharma will be making a special appearance in the biopic.

There were a lot of rumors regarding Anushka's role in the film. There were speculations that she will be playing the role of a journalist but the actress cleared it out by revealing that she is the only non-fictional character in the film.

Talking about the speculations, Anushka told PTI, "I am doing a cameo in the film but you all should be very excited about it. It will be a very good film. I am not playing his girlfriend, or a journalist, my character is the only fictional character in the film. It is not based on any living person that much I can tell."

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Hirani said that he would reveal more about Anushka's character once the film is out.

Sanju revolves around different phases of Sanjay Dutt's life and Ranbir Kapoor is playing the lead role. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Dia Mirza, and is set to hit the screens on June 29.

Check out the poster here: