Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has been revealing posters of Sanjay Dutt's biopic, shared yet another poster of his upcoming film Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor. In all the posters, Ranbir is seen portraying Sanjay's avatars from his teenage life to becoming a big star.



Apart from Ranbir's different looks, Hirani had recently revealed Sonam Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's first look from the film. And now, the director has revealed another character from the film in another poster that he shared on Twitter.

The latest poster shows Vicky Kaushal with Ranbir Kapoor facing each other with a smile of mischief on their faces. While Ranbir is seen wearing a leather jacket, Vicky is seen in a fur jacket, giving out a retro vibe.

Hirani captioned the poster as: "Meet Vicky Kaushal. Such a refined actor and pure joy to work with him. He plays Sanju's best buddy. #SanjuTrailer out in 2 days on 30th May! #RanbirKapoor @vickykaushal09 #RajkumarHiraniFilms @foxstarhindi @VVCFilms".

Vicky is playing the role of Sanjay's best friend and actor Kumar Gaurav in the biopic Sanju.

But who is Kumar Gaurav? And why is Sanjay and Kumar's friendship so special?

Gaurav, also known as Manoj Tuli, is the son of veteran actor Rajendra Kumar. He acted in a few Bollywood films before becoming a successful businessman.

He is married to Sanjay's sister Namrata Dutt and has two daughters Saachi and Siya. The former actor made a debut in Bollywood with the film Love Story, which became a huge hit at the box office. He became a star overnight and was popular among the youth after the movie. He was considered to one of the best looking actors in Bollywood.

The brother-in-law and best friend Gaurav stood strong with Sanjay when he was going through a tough phase in life. Sanjay was delivering flop films and was reportedly struggling with the problem of drug addiction. At that time, Gaurav decided to do Mahesh Bhatt's film Naam and got Sanjay on board with him.

Talking about the same Mahesh Bhatt had said, " He added box-office sparkle to my offbeat story of two half-brothers and turned it into a blockbuster. Naam was my first golden jubilee,"

Soon after this, Sanjay was convicted and Gaurav felt really helpless. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, Gaurav had said, "I never saw that kind of focus in Sanju again. With his stunning performance, he broke people's heart. We became a lifelong friend and years later, on the eve of his departure to the Yerwada Jail, I remember sitting with him and feeling as helpless as Kumar Gaurav's character in Naam because there was so little that I could do for him."

The actors also acted in Kaante, which was the Hindi version of the famous Hollywood film Reservoir Dogs.

Sanju is set to release June 29, 2018.