Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming biopic on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. The teaser of the film got a very good response from fans. Director Rajkumar Hirani has been sharing multiple posters of the film, unveiling the many avatars of Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt from different phases of his life.

Recently, Hirani shared a poster revealing Sonam K Ahuja's first look in the biopic. Now, the director has shared yet another poster on Twitter revealing Paresh Rawal's look. He captioned it as: "#sanju is a father-son story. Meet the father today - Paresh Rawal. Had fun working with him."

Paresh Rawal portrays the role of Sunil Dutt in the film. In the poster, Rawal can be seen hugging Ranbir. The duo gives out a father-son emotional moment.

The poster was shared a day after Sunil Dutt's death anniversary.

The trailer for Sanju will be released on May 30. The teaser has caught the attention of many as it shows Ranbir Kapoor in various avatars from different phases of Sanjay Dutt's life.

The movie also stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh. Looking at the trailer, it looks like Ranbir has put in a lot of effort to do this role and adopt the personality of Sanjay Dutt.

Initially, the role of Sunil Dutt was offered to Aamir Khan but the actor reportedly turned it down because he wanted to play the lead role. Talking about the same, Aamir Khan was quoted by DNA saying, "I told Raju, Sanjay Dutt's role is so great that it has won my heart. So in this film, I can't do any other role but that of Sanjay Dutt, which I can't do as Ranbir Kapoor is doing it. So, don't offer me any other role as I won't be able to do it. I can't come to the sets thinking these should have been my lines."