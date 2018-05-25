Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming venture, the much awaited biopic Sanju, is all set to release the trailer on May 30. The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is based on the controversial life of Sanjay Dutt. The movie posters with Ranbir sharing a strong resemblance to the iconic actor's most memorable looks over the years are already making the rounds.

The latest poster shared by the director on Twitter with Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam is a stark reminder of Sanjay Dutt and Tina Munim back in the 80's when the iconic actor made his debut in Bollywood with Rocky (1981).

Rumour has it, Sonam plays the part of Sanjay Dutt's then-girlfriend, Tina Munim who is now Tina Ambani.

The much-awaited biopic shows Sanjay Dutt's phases of life in six stages. Talking about the same, Rajkumar Hirani was quoted by Bollywood Life saying, "It is not possible to show a 55-year-old journey in two or two-and-a-half-hours. We had to let go of certain parts."

Rajkumar Hirani is known to deliver commercially and critically acclaimed films like 3 Idiots, PK and the Munna Bhai series.

When asked about which phase of the iconic actor's life was difficult for him to portray, Ranbir Kapoor was quoted by Bollywood Life saying, "The difficult one which I did not expect was the young Sanju because there were a lot of facets that we had to show. First, the drugs then coming out of it, then his mother's death and the most fun was Munna Bhai phase. I enjoyed doing it."

Apart from Ranbir and Sonam, the movie also stars Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Jim Sarbh, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza and Karishma Tanna.

The film is set to hit the screens on June 29, 2018.