The much-awaited trailer of the movie Sanju featuring Ranbir Kapoor has finally been released. Despite the hype surrounding the movie's inspiration, it has left us disappointed. The trailer makes the movie seem more like an attempt to sympathise with the actor rather than a sincere effort to showcase his controversial life.

Director Rajkumar Hirani offers the audience with the perfect dose of drama by bringing out his good friend's life on the silver screen. But more than a biopic on Dutt's life, the trailer gives us a feel of a typical Bollywood entertainer which will have all the necessary ingredients to keep the audience hooked to their seats.

Ranbir Kapoor fails to make us believe that we are watching Sanju baba on the big screen. You will get a bit of Ranbir as Jordan of Rockstar and Ved of Tamasha while depicting a few scenes in the trailer. He could've tried to imbibe Dutt's way of talking while delivering the dialogues but he chose to remain as Ranbir which fails to strike the chord.

The 3-minute long trailer, to some extent, though does seem to have done justice to the iconic actor's much-discussed life in terms of showcasing some of its darkest phases.

While the trailer boasts of "where would you find such a life which is full of variety" and does not shy away from highlighting Dutt's addiction to drugs, a pervert and what not, it also show a brief teaser of Sanjay Dutt's experience with the cops while being questioned in connection to the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast.

Alternately, the trailer also shows glimpses of the actor's personal life. What were the circumstances that led to Dutt turning into a drug addict? How many women was he in a relationship with? His connection with the underworld, life in prison and his acting career - Ranbir Kapoor in his Sanju avatar tells us all.

The movie also features Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal and Paresh Rawal who have also tried their best to look authentic for their part but we couldn't find their portrayal as convincing.

Ultimately, the trailer will make you say, "It's not a biopic, but just another masala Bollywood film."

Watch the trailer here: