Bollwood actor Vicky Kaushal has played Ranbir Kapoor's friend in director Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt. His performance has won rave reviews from celebs, critics and audiences.

Vicky Kaushal began his acting career with a small role in Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana in 2012 and debuted as a hero in Masaan, that won him the best debut actor at IIFA, Stardust, Zee Cine and Screen Awards. He was seen in two movies — Zubaan and Raman Raghav 2.0 in 2016 but did not have any release in 2017.

The year 2018 has been a special year in Vicky Kaushal's career as he has got four releases — Love per Square Foot, Raazi, Lust Stories and Sanju in the first six months itself. All the movies were successful at the box office and he won many accolades as well.

In Sanju, Vicky Kaushal has played the hero's friend, who sees him as a victim of his circumstances, overlooks all his flaws by blaming it on external factors, and whitewashes his faults in front of others. This Phantom lad has received rave reviews for his from the viewers, who say that his performance is another attraction after Ranbir Kapoor and Paresh Rawal.

Many celebs, viewers and critics took to Twitter after watching Sanju and heaped praises upon Vicky Kaushal for his brilliant performance in the movie. Here are some of their comments.

VICKY KAUSHAL is emerging to be such a bonafide movie star!!! There is nothing this talented actor can't do!!! He plays the sympathetic friend with such emotional depth!! He made me cry with him....superb!!!! @vickykaushal09 and what a year he is having!!!!! #sanju

Saw #Sanju. Ranbir is outstanding. Finest actor in Bollywood today. But Vicky Kaushal is amazing. Flavor of the season with Raazi, Lust Stories and now Sanju. Love his acting. Film is 3.5/5 for me. Yes it'll make tons of money but didn't touch a chord like other Hirani movies.

Holy Christ @vickykaushal09 in Sanju is a career-changing performance. Don't forget he's had Love Per Sq Foot, Raazi, and now Sanju all in the first 6 months of 2018. What a wow actor what a wow

A big shout out to @vickykaushal09 he's one of the brightest shinning stars of #Sanju what I won't give to have a friend like his character in my life... so selfless so pure!

Interval point. #Sanju is very good. Ranbir of course is super - but Vicky Kaushal is terrific too.

The performances outdid the story of Sanjay Dutt's life...Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal were sheer brilliance If they don't win accolades for their performances,award shows should cease to exist! #Sanju

