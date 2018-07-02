The Noida police, on June 29, arrested a 25-year-old man named Sumit Kumar for selling pirated copies of director Rajkumar Hirani's newly released biopic Sanju for the price of merely Rs 10-20. The culprit was nabbed by the police from Chotpur Colony, Noida Phase 3 after the T-Series management filed a complaint against the illegal activity.

As soon as the incident was brought to the notice, the police conducted a raid at Kumar's makeshift shop from where a memory card and a pen drive along with a soft copy of Sanju movie was acquired.

A pirated copy of the Sanjay Dutt biopic was available for online download on the opening day itself. Many people had shared a torrent download link on Twitter which allowed users to download Sanju full movie for free.

Kumar was arrested under copyright violation act and had been sent into judicial custody.

"We conducted a raid on his shop and found pen drive, memory card along with the pirated soft copy of film Sanju. Apart from this we even found the hard disc, laptop and several other things from the shop. Sumit Kumar has been arrested and present before the court and is sent in judicial custody," Amit Kumar Singh, SHO of Noida Phase 3, was quoted as saying by Jansatta.

Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role of Sanjay Dutt opened to rave reviews from critics and audience alike and registered a record breaking collection of Rs 34.75 crore beating Salman Khan's Race 3 which collected Rs 29.17 crore on the opening day. The movie has now become the biggest opener of 2018 and also Ranbir Kapoor's biggest opener till date after Besharam [Rs 21.56 crore], Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani [Rs 19.45 crore], Ae Dil Hai Mushkil [Rs 13.30 crore] and Tamasha [Rs 10.94 crore].

According to early estimates, Sanju has crossed Rs 100 crore mark in the opening weekend by collecting around Rs 42-44 crore on Sunday.

Sanju also stars Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Dia Mirza, Manisha Koirala, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in important roles.