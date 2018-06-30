Director Rajkumar Hirani's much-awaited biopic Sanju starring Ranbir Kapoor has opened to positive reviews from the critics and audience alike after its worldwide release on June 29. The real Sanju baba, who had refused to watch the film before its release, has finally watched his own biopic a few days ago at a special screening along with Hirani and Kapoor. And his reaction is something that his die-hard fans cannot afford to miss. Read on.

Hirani, who was given a free hand to verify and turn Sanjay Dutt's controversial life into a screenplay, was jittery before the screening could begin. When Sanju was watching the film, Hirani was closely observing the actor's reactions while he was witnessing his own life story on the silver screen.

"Before the screening, I suddenly got frightened. We had shown everything and he [Dutt] never came to the shoot. I was wondering, what will be his reaction? We might get beaten up too. He was sitting in the seat next to mine. He was watching the film and I was stealthily watching his reactions," Hirani told ABP News in an interview.

Dutt apparently didn't react as expected throughout the entire film. However, after the film ended, he couldn't suppress his emotions and broke down into tears and hugged both Hirani and Kapoor at the screening.

"It was only when the film ended that he cried and hugged me and Ranbir," Hirani confirmed.

In fact, Dutt was so overwhelmed after watching his biopic that he told Hirani that there should be a sequel to Sanju as he has many more stories to tell. While writer Abhijat Joshi agreed that they have used only 150 page of Dutt's life from a 750 pages material in the film, Hirani clearly told Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor that he will not be making a sequel to the biopic saying that "a person can have only one biopic."

Sanju, which also stars Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza and Paresh Rawal, is expected to beat Race 3 first day collection at the domestic market. According to early estimates, the film is set to earn Rs 30-35 crore on the opening day and become the biggest opener of 2018. It has been released across 4000 plus screens in India.