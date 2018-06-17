A few days ago, Salman Khan took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and said that Sanjay Dutt should have played his part in his biopic Sanju, which is being directed by Rajkumar Hirani. Even Sanjay Dutt's good friend Arshad Warsi agreed with Salman and said that "no matter what you do, no one can be like Sanju." And now Ranbir Kapoor has given a befitting reply to Salman Khan on his comment on Sanju without taking anybody's name.

"It has never happened that a person played himself in his own biopic. This destroys the effect of a character. I knew that I will be compared to Sanjay Dutt and that is why I have tried my best to do justice to his role," Ranbir said during a recent media interaction.

There is no doubt that Ranbir Kapoor has given his sweat and blood to match Sanjay Dutt's persona on screen. The actor has gone the extra mile to imbibe Sanju baba's mannerism and has spent sleepless nights and observed Dutt to get into the skin of his character.

He further said that he was pretty aware of the fact that he will be compared to Sanjay Dutt and admitted that he cannot become the latter no matter what he will do.

"Whether people see me in 40-year old Sanjay Dutt's avatar or 20-year old, they should feel that they are watching an artist who is playing Sanjay Dutt. It is correct that I cannot become a second Sanjay Dutt," Ranbir added.

When Salman Khan watched the trailer of Sanju, he felt that his good friend Sanjay Dutt only should've played the last portion of the film which portays his last eight to ten years.

He said, "Whenever Sanju wants to make a comeback, he will. It is all left to Sanjay Dutt, the day he thinks 'I want to come back, he will be back.' Even for the movie Sanju, I thought why did somebody else play his part. No one can do justice to that. The last bit of the film, Sanju only should have played it himself. The last portion of the last eight to ten years, Sanju only should have done it."

When Arshad Warsi was informed about Salman Khan's reaction on Sanju at a recent event, he said that an actor can only imitate Sanjay Dutt and cannot become Sanju.

"Obviously, because Sanju is Sanju. No matter what you do, you cannot be Sanju! You can't be the original. The way Sanju walks and talks; an actor can only imitate. He cannot become Sanju," he said.

Ranbir also shared some behind the camera anecdotes and shared how he was petrified when Sanjay Dutt walked in on the film sets to watch him perform.

"I was scared to death when I saw him on the sets. We were shooting for the first scene, when a 60-year-old Sanjay Dutt is looking into the mirror and talking to himself. He was sitting behind the monitor and laughing. I was just busy observing him as he laughed, joked, moved his neck back. I used to just make notes about every time I used to meet him. I got obsessed with him," he said.