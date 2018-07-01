Rajkumar Hirani's biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been receiving praise from all sections, but one particular scene showing a veteran politician irked many.

One scene in Sanju shows Sanjay Dutt reaching out to a prominent politician to seek help when he was facing charges for possessing an illegal weapon after the 1993 Mumbai blasts.

The scene shows the aged politician falling asleep with his eyes open while Sanjay was narrating his ordeal. Ranbir's character then says, "We still don't know whether he pretended to go to sleep to avoid hearing my problems or he actually fell asleep".

Although the makers of Sanju did not mention any politician's name, many felt that the character had resemblance with the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

There are a number of tweets expressing anger at the makers of Sanju for apparently portraying one of the most revered Indian political leaders in a ridiculing manner. Some even questioned the censor board for allowing the scene.

However, the censor board in its defence said that if they would have created a fuss of it, the politician's name would have been out.

"We all knew whom the film was referring to. But he is mentioned only as 'The Politician'. If we raised a hue and cry about it this venerated politician's name would've been out in the public domain and the film's team would have denied it was the politician, we all know," National Herald quoted a CBFC member as saying.

@RajkumarHirani congrats you are serving your people well. After PK, from making fun of Atal Ji, to glorifying arms, drugs, misleading facts about Babri no mention of D connection. #sanju had it all. — Mukul Ahluwalia (@mahlu611) June 30, 2018

#Sanju Sad to see the way they portrayed Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Movie Sanju , which by the way a PR stunt .@saket71 @DrGPradhan @yaajushi @iAsura_ @muglikar_ — chachapoya (@akagniak) June 30, 2018

Dear @RajkumarHirani sir, #Sanju is one of the milestone films. Your habit of leaving no stones unturned has resulted into another Masterpiece. Bit sad to say that Atal ji's caricature was shown in a bad taste and it pinched me personally.

Anyways, #Sanju is still a Must Watch! — Prabudha Saurabh (@Prabudhaspeaks) June 29, 2018

Sanju a wonderful film super ranbir mindblowing hiranisir super as always except one scene abt a bigwell respected politician who we all respect somuch should have been avoided rest sanju is a masterpiece. — Aaryamann sapru (@117Aaryamann) July 1, 2018

#Sanju movie average. performances #RanbirKapoor career best #PareshRawal hats off #VickyKaushal flawless. Story seems bit biased towards professions like journalism. Make fun of famous politician and disrespected advocate in a scene. Good message as #Hirani movies usually give. — Pranshu Sharma (@pranshuaery) June 29, 2018

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju has turned out to be the biggest opening weekend grosser of 2018. With highly positive reviews and strong word of mouth, the biopic has been pulling audience from all quarters.

Nonetheless, it also has been having its own share of controversies. Apart from this scene involving a politician, the film is being slammed by some for presenting media as a villain in the film.

The movie gives a picture that every media house had made fabricated news reports while reporting on Sanjay's TADA case. Also, it is being said that by portraying Sanjay as an innocent victim, the film is more a PR stunt than a biopic.