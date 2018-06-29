The buzz on social media claims that the full movie of director Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has been leaked on torrents for download. Ranbir Kapoor's fans have requested not encourage piracy and watch it in theatres.

Sanju is a big ticket film that is made on a whopping budget and stakes are very high on the movie. The makers have have been extra careful about its leak and taken all precautionary measures to curb its piracy. They have not even stopped its premieres in the UAE, which happens to be the hub of the piracy of all Hindi films.

But buzz in the social media claims that the HD print of Sanju has been leaked on torrent sites 12 hours before it releases in India. A guy named Sikku Altaf‏ (@iBeingAltaf27) tweeted, "breaking news- Raju Hirani's movie #Sanju 'leak online #Sanju Link on Torrent Roxxx #SanjuLeak." He deleted his post after an hour of tweeting it. Later, another person posted a similar post with the picture of the website, where it is leaked," Later another person tweeted the same link.

Rt this tweet sanju link on Dm

Online leak #Sanju pic.twitter.com/vgckdKeRYC — Akki Disaster Megast (@Salmaniac5) June 28, 2018

It is not clear whether the full movie of Sanju has been leaked online or not. But people claimed that HD print of the movie has been leaked.

ąɮɦɩ‏ @yoursAbhi_

360p not available 480p available 720p available 1080p not available Whoever did this..we are enjoying.. #SanjuLeaked

Yes,I'm a freak TF‏ @Toofani_Devil

Just received the link of #SanjuLeaked. You won't believe, it's in HDLast time, I have gotten the link of #ManjhiTheMountainMan before 10 days of release. That was also in HD

However, a few people said that it is prank played by Salman Khan, while some others requested not to encourage piracy and respect the hardwork of the film unit.

Salman Z My God‏ @Lucky_1627

This is actually ridiculous plz don't play wid makers hardwork, sad to hear this. #SanjuLeaked #Sanju

SATYA RELOADED‏ @satyasanket

#Sanjuleaked flng extremely sad..Though it wont affect d collection tht much...

ғάŕžάή‏ @beingfarzan

Leaked in HD quality..? I doubt this will be by member of censor board,, #SanjuLeaked Piracy killing.

Conquistador‏ @DeepArtistry

Say no to piray so much of hard work &intrinsic passion goes through making a film dont spoil their diligence. #Sanjuleaked

dєví ѕιngн✨‏ @being_ayush_

Sad to hear that Sanju is leaked that too in HD #sanjuleaked #Sanju

Adil‏ @KattarBhaiFan

LOL #SanjuLeaked... Don't Share Its Torrent Links Guys. Say No To Piracy

Zuheeb❤‏ @iam_freakk