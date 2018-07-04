Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju continued to fare well at the Indian box office on Tuesday and shattered the lifetime collection records of Baaghi 2 and Race 3 in six days to be the second-highest grosser of 2018.

Having cleared the Monday test, Sanju continued to keep the cash registers ringing at the ticket counters across the domestic market on Tuesday. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#Sanju Tuesday - Started with a bang, film registered 30% occupancy at morning shows. Noon shows registering approx 40% occupancy across India. Tuesday collection is marching towards ₹ 22 crs nett."

Its business improved considerably in the evening shows with some cinema halls witnessing 100 percent occupancy in the night shows. As per early estimates, Sanju has collected over Rs 20 crore at the Indian box office on Tuesday, taking its five-day total collection to Rs 165.41 crore net in the domestic market.

Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2, which was released in cinema halls on March 30, collected Rs 165 crore net at the domestic box office in its lifetime and it is the third highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2018. On the other hand, Race 3, which hit the screens on June 15, has collected Rs 169 crore net at the Indian box office so far and its collection has almost halted. It is the second highest grossing film of the year.

Sanju has smashed the record of Baaghi 2 in just five days. The movie needs to collect Rs 3.59 crore to shatter the record of Race 3. The film has a decent advance booking for Wednesday and it has registered good occupancy in morning shows of its sixth day. By the time you read this article, the movie would have already collected over Rs 5 crore on Wednesday to beat the record of Salman Khan's movie.

As per its current pace of collection, Sanju is likely to cross Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office in its opening week. The movie will clash with Fry Day starring Govinda and Varun Sharma in its second week. It should be seen whether it will be able to beat the record of Padmaavat, which is the highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2018 with its lifetime collection of Rs 300.26 net in the domestic market.

However, trade experts are keeping their fingers crossed on whether it will break the records of PK and Dangal in the domestic market. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "Too early to predict the *lifetime biz* of #Sanju... Will it surpass Hirani's highest grosser #PK? Will it challenge #Dangal [highest *Hindi* grosser after #Baahubali2]? Much depends on how #Sanju fares in Week 2... It's a wait-and-watch situation right now!"