Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju is having a phenomenal run at the box office with its collection reaching close to Rs 150 crore in just four days at the domestic market. The film dominated the commercial circuits even on Monday but failed to break the record of Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days with a collection of Rs 34.75 crore on Friday, Rs 38.60 crore on Saturday and Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday. The biopic on Sanjay Dutt refused to slow down on its first Monday and earned Rs 25.35 crore.

The film managed to rake in such huge numbers despite it being a working day, and the ticket prices were reduced too. It is a big achievement for the makers of the film, but Sanju could not beat the first Monday test that was set by Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

The Salman starrer remained tall with a collection of Rs 27.05 crore on its first Monday, thus Sanju fell short by just Rs 1.7 crore. Both the Mondays were non-holiday.

Although Bajrangi Bhaijaan still holds the record of earning the highest on a non-holiday Monday for any Hindi film, some trade analysts mistakenly declared Sanju to be the biggest non-holiday Monday grossing Hindi film.

However, Salman's fans were quick to spot the error and immediately started sharing previous tweets and reports that showed that Bajrangi Bhaijaan is still the winner in the particular record. Nonetheless, Sanju left Bajrangi Bhaijaan far behind when it comes to the four-day total domestic collection.

While Salman's film had collected Rs 129.65 crore in 4 days, Sanju has earned Rs 145.41 crore in the same time frame. The Ranbir starrer has also registered the record of being the highest single day grosser for any Indian film with a collection of Rs 46.71 crore on Sunday. It defeated Bahubali 2 that had collected Rs 46.50 crore on Sunday.