Baaghi 2 starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani among others has crossed Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film's collection surpassed the milestone in just six days.

Having released across 3,500 screens, Baaghi 2 has had an excellent opening at the box office with a collection of Rs 25.10 crore on its first day. The action drama continued the impressive run over the weekend making a business of over Rs 73 crore net at the domestic market in just 3 days.

Tiger's latest release maintained the momentum over the weekdays also. The film passed the Monday test by collecting Rs 12.10 crore, and refused to slow down even on the subsequent days.

Having earned Rs 10.60 crore on Tuesday, Baaghi 2 was just Rs 4.20 crore short of making it to the 100 crore club. The film achieved the feat convincingly by the end of its day 6.

Although exact figures are yet to be out, early estimates suggest Baaghi 2 collected Rs 10 crore (approximately) on Wednesday, thus crossing Rs 100 crore mark in just 6 days.

This has become Tiger's first ever Rs 100 crore film. The movie has had mixed reviews from the critics, but the strong word of mouth helped the film gain momentum at the box office.

Being a solo release, Baaghi 2 has been dominating the commercial circuits, beating several box office records. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the second installment of Baaghi series has also been performing exceptionally well at the overseas market.

Although two content-driven films – Hichki and Raid have been cutting some of the box office shares from Baaghi 2, the latter is likely to carry forward its overwhelming run in the coming days also.

Another film Blackmail starring Irrfan Khan is releasing this Friday, which has also been getting rave reviews from all ends. But considering the current trend, Baaghi 2 is likely to remain unaffected as far as its box office performance is concerned.