Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar has blocked former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Twitter after the latter had made a cheeky remark over the former's comments on allrounder Ravindra Jadeja on July 9. The fight started off between them after Vaughan started joking when Manjrekar selected Jadeja in his predicted XI for the semi-final.

It all started when Manjrekar said, while analysing the game, that Jadeja is a 'bits and pieces cricketer' to which Jadeja retorted back in Twitter saying that he had heard enough of the former's 'verbal diarrhoea'.

Manjrekar's said, "I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner."

In reply to that Jadeja tweeted," Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar (sic.)."

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

But in the match against Sri Lanka, Jadeja was picked and he performed brilliantly to which Manjrekar stated that the former is a 'street smart cricketer'.

Vaughan took to twitter to pull Manjrekar's legs when the latter selected Jadeja for the predicted XI in the semi-finals. The former Indian batsman clarified his tweet stating that it was not his team but a predicted one.

I see you have picked that bits and pieces cricketer !!! https://t.co/ChwxTgH76Y — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 6, 2019

But Vaughan took it to another level when he again pulled Manjrekar's legs after Jadeja's good performance in the sem-finals which resulted in Manjrekar blocking Vaughan. The 44-year-old former English cricketer started making fun of Manjrekar blocking him but finally tweeted to Manjrekar and asked him to unblock him as it was a friendly banter.

BREAKING NEWS .. I have been blocked by @sanjaymanjrekar .. !!! #CWC19 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

Come on Sanjay unblock me on Twitter ... It's only Bantz ... !!!! #India https://t.co/kmlZ7BK1Vf — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 9, 2019

The fight between both the former players-turned-broadcasters has become viral on social media with most of the netizens appreciating Vaughan as Manjrekar's comments have been heavily criticised by many in recent times.

India will take on New Zealand for the first semi-final again on July 10 after the match stopped due to rain on Tuesday. The match will resume from the same situation it was stopped with New Zealand batting at 211/5 in 46.1 overs. On the other hand, England will face Australia in the other semi-final on July 11.