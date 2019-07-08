Rain may play spoilsport in the India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final clash at the Old Trafford cricket ground on July 9. According to the British MET department, play may be interrupted by rain on the matchday and also the reserve day in Manchester.

The MET department stated that there are chances of rain at around 10 am in the morning just before the start of the match and it can delay play for some time and there are chances of rain in regular intervals also.

Although the ICC have a reserve day for the semi-finals, the weather forecast on the reserve day also seems gloomy as according to the forecast there are chances of heavier rains on July 10.

The DLS method can come into play if play happens, so the team batting first will have an advantage. But if there is no play for two days then India will qualify for the finals on the basis of having more points and finishing above New Zealand in the group stage of the World Cup.

The group stage fixture between the two semi-finalists got washed out due to rain without a single ball being bowled in Nottingham.

Virat Kohli led Indian squad topped the group stage of the World Cup and finished with 15 points. The Men in Blue have been in scintillating form throughout the tournament. The star performers for the Indian squad have been Rohit Sharma, who has scored five centuries in the tournament, and Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best performers with the ball in this edition of the World Cup. In the later stages of the competition, Mohammed Shami joined the party and contributed by scalping 14 wickets in just four matches.

On the other hand, New Zealand lacked consistency in the group stage but qualified with good performances from their bowlers and their most dependable batsman, skipper Kane Williamson. The Kiwis lost miserably in their last fixture of the group stage to England. They will be looking forward to getting their form back and beat India.

Men in Blue are the favourites to win the match but the Kiwis should not be under-estimated.