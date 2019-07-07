Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has backed the Indian team to go all the way and lift the World Cup. Akhtar, who has been very vocal on his YouTube channel right through the World Cup, has said that he wanted the trophy to come back to the subcontinent and hence, backed India to go all the way and get the title.

India face New Zealand in the semi-finals as OId Trafford, Manchester and Akhtar believes that the Kiwis will not be able to take the pressure of a knockout match.

"New Zealand can't take pressure. I hope they don't choke this time. But I really want the World Cup to stay in the subcontinent and I think, I will back India all the way," Akhtar said on his Youtube channel.

Rohit Sharma, has been in phenomenal form right through the World Cup, and he smashed his 5th century of the tournament. He will, thus, hold the key when India take on New Zealand. Akhtar praised the right-hander's timing and his understanding of the game. He also spoke about KL Rahul and the importance of him getting a century before the crunch game.

'Rohit's understanding of the game is superb'

"Rohit Sharma has great timing and shot selection. His understanding of the game is also superb. KL Rahul also got his ton which is a good thing," added Akhtar.

After the win against Sri Lanka, captain Virat Kohli said that his side has all bases covered and they are confident ahead of the clash with New Zealand. He also said that they do not focus on opponents, but, instead, look to perform according to their own strengths and better their game at all times.

"Really proud and happy of our team. Most amazing team to be a part of. It is really a honour to play for India. More or less everything is set. But we don't want to be one dimensional, I think the team that is more flexible on the day has more chances of executing what they want to. Obviously, the dimensions and the pitches we play on will matter a lot, so we need a good balance in the side," the skipper said after the match.

Speaking about his innings, Rohit Sharma said that he never thinks about scoring hundreds and achieving records. Instead, he focuses on putting his head down and getting his side over the line.

"Not thinking about all these kind of milestones. I know if I play well all these things will happen along the way. My job is to keep my head straight and get my team to the finishing line," the opener said after the match.