In recent times, Indian cricketers have been very vocal on social media on a wide range of topics and they have not refrained from speaking their minds out. Continuing with this trend, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has lashed out at cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar for calling him a 'bits and pieces' player.

"I am not a big fan of bits and pieces players which Jadeja is at this point of his career in 50-over cricket. In Test matches, he is a pure bowler. But in 50-over cricket, I would rather have a batsman and a spinner," Manjrekar had said.

Ravindra Jadeja has been a part of India's World Cup squad but has not yet got a game. Although, he has given a great indication about his prowess as he has been used as a fielder in almost all the matches.

Jadeja takes aim at Manjrekar

In what fans and followers of Ravindra Jadeja perceived as a retort to Manjrekar, the ace India all-rounder said he has heard enough of Manjrekar's "verbal diarrhoea."

Manjrekar has also been criticised on social media as fans have not taken fondly to his commentary and have demanded the ICC and BCCI to oust him from the panel. He has, on many occasions, criticised MS Dhoni's approach which has not gone down too well with the Indian fans.

On Tuesday, he was one of the hottest trending topics in India – #SanjayManjrekar the most tweeted around hash-tag in the country, with users Twitterati asking for his ouster from the commentary panel — well, someone even filed a petition on portal change.org, others asking fans to put the television on mute during his commentary stint.

It should be mentioned here, that when Manjrekar had posted a retirement wish for Yuvraj Singh, the southpaw retorted saying: "Thanks Sanjay I'm sure some time critics get the best out of you! Cheers."

There is history to this exchange - Manjrekar was one of the fiercest critic of Yuvraj during his playing days and the left-hander had not forgotten about it.

The Mumbai-man has had a history of facing the heat of players and pundits on Twitter. Back in 2017, Kieron Pollard too called him out during the IPL. Manjrekar had called him 'brainless' which was not taken too kindly by the West Indian.