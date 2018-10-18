Actress Keerthy Suresh has received rave reviews for her acting in Savitri's biographical movie Mahanati, but now in surprising development, she has decided not to act in any biopic in the coming days.

Mahanati has become one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018 down south. Keerthy Suresh's acting as late legendary actress Savitri has won millions of hearts across the globe. Many viewers are expecting her to come up with such roles. But the actress has a shocking news for all of them.

Yes! During the promotion of Sandakozhi 2, Keerthy Suresh revealed that she does not want to act in biographical movies in future. "I have decided to not act in any biopic in coming day. In fact, when the makers of Mahanati offered me to play the role of Savitri, I said no to them because I was not sure whether I can recreate the magic of Savitri on the screen," a movie portal quoted Keerthy as saying.

Keerthy Suresh added, "But now I am very happy as I got the opportunity to play the role of Savitri. It is like a crown in my career. But I have decided that in future, I will not act in any biopic."

Though Mahanati has become a big hit, 2018 has not been a good year for Keerthy Suresh. A series of her films like Agnyaathavaasi, Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, Seema Raja and Saamy 2 were released in cinema halls this year and they have become flops at the box office. She has faced severe setback of her career.

Keerthy Suresh is now up with another release - Sandakozhi 2 starring Vishal. The movie, which released in Telugu as Pandem Kodi 2 with the original version today, has garnered positive reviews from the viewers, who have fallen in love with her acting. The movie has received fantastic opening and the word of mouth is expected to boost its collection at the box office in the following days.