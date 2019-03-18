After the Galaxy M10, Samsung has now started Galaxy M20 open sale in India. It will be available on both the company's official Samsung e-store and also Amazon India in two colour options-- Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black.

Prospective consumers can choose between two configurations—3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage— for Rs 10,990 and Rs 12,990, respectively.

The USP of the Galaxy M20 is its massive battery. It houses a 5,000mAh cell with 15W fast charging capability via Type-C cable. It is capable of offering close to two days of battery life under normal usage.

The Galaxy M20 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. It boasts Samsung's latest 14nm class Exynos 7904 octa-core (2 x 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A73 + 6 x 1.6GHz ARM Cortex A53) CPU, Mali-G71 MP2 graphics engine backed by Android Oreo OS, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD) and also features Dolby ATMOS audio system.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with dual primary 13MP (F1.9 aperture) + 5MP (with 120-degree wide angle lens) camera. On the front, the Galaxy M20 houses an equally impressive 13MP front snapper with F1.9 aperture and Live-focus, which allows users to adjust blur effect in real time.

The Galaxy M20 will be competing with the recently launch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Honor 10 Lite, among others.

If you want a Samsung phone with low price-tag then, go for the Galaxy M10. It sports an Infinity V display design with 6.22-inch HD+ screen having more than 90-percent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio.

Inside, it comes with Android Oreo OS, 1.6GHz Exynos octa-core processor, 2GB/3GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB via microSD).

The Galaxy M10 comes with a 3,400mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage. The Galaxy M10 comes with the same dual 13MP+ 5MP primary shooter as the M20, but it differs in terms of front snapper. It features decent 5MP selfie camera with F2.0 aperture.

Samsung devices come with facial recognition and the fingerprint (Galaxy M20 only) sensor, which secures users data from unauthenticated access. They also support dual VoLTE and Widevine L1 Certification, meaning you can watch HD quality videos on multimedia streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, which is rare for budget phones in the Indian market.

The Galaxy M10 is being offered in two variants—2GB RAM +16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage for Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,990, respectively.