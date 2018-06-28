Consumer electronics major Samsung released much awaited mid-range Galaxy J8 in India on June 28, 2018. It is the advanced version of the J6, which made its debut last month.

The USP of the Galaxy J8 is its camera. It boasts impressive 16MP+5MP dual-camera on the back with a boatload of features including Background Blur Shape, Portrait Dolly, and Portrait Backdrop. With Background Blur Shape, device owners can make the pictures turn in to animation by adding soft light effect in different contextual shapes. The Portrait Dolly feature delivers a moving GIF image with zoom movements in the background for a cinematic photography experience. The portrait backdrop mode gives a professional touch to photography by creating cool and funky backgrounds effects.

On the front too, it features a 16MP snapper with wide-angle lens, which allows more room to capture group selfies without having to worry about cramming the people tightly.

Another notable aspect of the new Galaxy J8 is the Samsung Mall. This feature uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help users shop by clicking a picture of the desired product and automatically getting results for the item across popular e-commerce platforms.

The Galaxy J8 comes with a huge 6.0-inch HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Oreo software, 16MP+5MP dual-camera on the back, 16MP snapper on the front and a 3,500mAh battery, which is more than sufficient to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

Samsung Galaxy J8 price and availability details:

The new Galaxy J8 will be available across retail outlets and online through Samsung's e-shop and Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon in Blue, Black and Gold colour options for Rs 18,990.

As part of the launch offer, the company is offering cash discounts. Consumers buying Galaxy J8 through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards or Paytm will get additional cash back of Rs 1,500.

Additionally, all consumers activating their Galaxy J8 on or before 31st July 2018 can also avail a One Time Screen Replacement.

Samsung Galaxy J8 vs competition:

If you want a smaller version, you can go for the J6 model. It features same design, but with a 5.6-inch AMOLED screen with HD+ (1440x720p) resolution and comes packed with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Oreo software with Experience UI, a dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE support (Cat.4) and a, 3000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

But, the Galaxy J6 comes with watered down camera hardware. It features a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP front snapper.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J6 and J8:

Models Galaxy J6 Galaxy J8 Screen 5.6-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity Display with 1440x720p resolution 6.0-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity Display with 1440x720p resolution OS Android Oreo Android Oreo Processor Samsung Exynos 7870 with Mali T830 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with Adreno 506 GPU RAM 3GB/4GB 4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, + up to 256GB via microSD card 64GB, + up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main: 13MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, full HD video recording, LED flash,

Front: 8MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, LED flash Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture)+5MP (F1.9 aperture), full HD video recording, LED flash, Bokeh effect

Front: 16MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, LED flash Battery 3,000mAh 3,500mAh Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons Polycarbonate body, Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microSD, micro USB, 3.5 mm audio, FM Radio Polycarbonate body, Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microSD, micro USB, 3.5 mm audio, FM Radio Colours Black, Blue and Gold Black, Blue and Gold Price 3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs 13,9904GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 16, 490 Rs 18,990

