Consumer electronics major Samsung is all set to bring the new Galaxy J8 to the Indian market. The company had unveiled the Galaxy J6 along with J8 last month, but only the former made its way to the sores. Now, it's the turn of the latter to enter the market.

The company's official Twitter handle, Samsung Mobile India, has confirmed that the new Galaxy J8 will hit stores on June 28 for Rs 18,990.

For the uninitiated, Galaxy J8 sports polycarbonate shell, which is sturdy enough to withstand an accidental drop, but differs in internal hardware.

It comes with a bigger 6.0-inch HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android Oreo software, 16MP+5MP dual-camera on the back, 16MP snapper on the front and a 3,500mAh battery, which is more than sufficient to last a full day under mixed usage.

As part of the launch offer, the company is offering cash discounts. Consumers buying Galaxy J8 through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards or Paytm will get additional cash back of Rs 1,500.

Samsung Galaxy J8 vs competition:

It will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Moto G6, Tecno Camon i Click, Honor 7X, among others.

ZOOM out of the ordinary with the #PortraitDolly feature of the new 16+5MP #DualRearCamera on #GalaxyJ8. Make your shots come alive with a cool new zoom effect. 2 days to go, stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/7oE3Z6dHjF — Samsung Mobile India (@SamsungMobileIN) June 26, 2018

If you want a similar device with a smaller screen, go for Galaxy J6. It features the same design, but with a 5.6-inch AMOLED screen with HD+ (1440x720p) resolution and comes packed with Samsung's proprietary Exynos 7870 octa-core processor, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, Android Oreo software with Experience UI, a dual-SIM slots, 4G LTE support (Cat.4) and a, 3000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with a 13MP camera on the back and an 8MP front snapper.

Key specifications of Samsung Galaxy J6 and J8:

Models Galaxy J6 Galaxy J8 Screen 5.6-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity Display with 1440x720p resolution 6.0-inch HD+ super AMOLED Infinity Display with 1440x720p resolution OS Android Oreo Android Oreo Processor Samsung Exynos 7870 with Mali T830 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 with Adreno 506 GPU RAM 3GB/4GB 4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, + up to 256GB via microSD card 64GB, + up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main: 13MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, full HD video recording, LED flash,

Front: 8MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, LED flash Main: 16MP (F1.7 aperture)+5MP (F1.9 aperture), full HD video recording, LED flash, Bokeh effect

Front: 16MP sensor with F1.9 aperture, LED flash Battery 3,000mAh 3,500mAh Network 4G-LTE 4G-LTE Add-ons Polycarbonate body, Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microSD, micro USB, 3.5 mm audio, FM Radio Polycarbonate body, Fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microSD, micro USB, 3.5 mm audio, FM Radio Colours Black, Blue and Gold Black, Blue and Gold Price 3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs 13,990

4GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 16, 490 Rs 18,990

